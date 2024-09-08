WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New basketball court unveiled in Winnipeg’s Waverley neighbourhood

    A new basketball court was unveiled at Bridgewater Park in Winnipeg's Waverley neighbourhood on Sept. 7, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) A new basketball court was unveiled at Bridgewater Park in Winnipeg's Waverley neighbourhood on Sept. 7, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Those living in the city’s Waverley area will have a chance to shoot some hoops at a new outdoor basketball court at Bridgwater Park.

    Representatives from all three levels of government were at the park Saturday to unveil the new court, which also features nets built into the fencing to allow community members to play ball hockey as well.

    The project costed around $210,000 and was mostly funded by the federal government through the Canada Community-Building Fund.

    “I know this is going to keep our kids active,” said Terry Duguid, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. “It's going to keep our parents happy, because they're going to know that their kids are playing, they're getting exercise, and they're going to be safe in this in this wonderful facility.”

    The outdoor court is one of several up-and-coming projects in the neighbourhood as part of a $100 million plan to increase recreational spaces and activities.

    “We have two cricket fields coming, and we have a tennis court coming, and we have another basketball court coming,” said area city councillor Janice Lukes. “That’s a lot of recreational facilities, but it's because of these partnerships with the levels of governments and with the community centre.”

    The new court also shines a light on the growing popularity of basketball in Winnipeg and across the country.

    “There's just so much interest right now in growing the basketball game here in Manitoba,” said David Pankratz, member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly for Waverley. “The fact that we have this high-end court here in Bridgwater now is incredibly exciting to me, and I think it just takes another step forward in making safer, healthier communities and creating more great spaces for people to play and to visit."

