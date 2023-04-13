New bear spray rules are now in effect in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is making regulatory changes to the sale and purchase of bear spray after several violent incidents.

In a Thursday news release, the province announced the new changes will require a customer who is buying bear spray to show photo ID and specify the intended use of the product. Vendors will be required to verify a customer’s ID and submit the information to the government.

Vendors will also have to register the serial number for the sale of two or more cans of bear repellent.

A spokesperson for the province told CTV News while these changes take effect immediately, there will likely be a grace or education period while retailers are notified.

“Bear repellent is increasingly being used as a weapon and a number of recent assaults highlight the urgent need to make changes in the interest of public safety,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Requiring photo identification and validated contact information at the point of purchase will deter people from using bear spray illegally, but not prohibit legal purchases. It will also assist with tracing in the event of an incident.”

BEAR SPRAY ATTACKS INCREASING IN WINNIPEG

These regulatory changes come as the number of attacks involving bear spray has steadily increased in Winnipeg over the last few years.

According to numbers from the Winnipeg Police Service, from 2017 to 2022 the number of violent crimes with a burning liquid or caustic agent more than doubled in the city, going from 574 to 1,181.

(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

In 2018 and 2019, the number of these crimes stayed around 600 incidents, but shot up to 723 in 2020. Winnipeg’s violent crimes with a burning liquid or caustic agent continued to climb in 2021 when there were 857 attacks, and then increased by more than 300 incidents in 2022 to 1,181.

For those who work in crime prevention, the government’s announcement is welcome news.

Sel Burrows, coordinator of the crime prevention program Point Powerline, said he’s “very pleased” with the changes. He noted that these regulations aren’t going to fix everything, but it’s recognition from the government that bear spray is being used as a weapon.

“I’m glad this is being announced, but it should have been done five [or] 10 years ago,” he said.

“This is ridiculous. The fact is we’re getting bear spray on buses now and things like that. It’s coming to more of the attention of the authorities through the media. Now, they’re actually doing something about it.”

Burrows noted the next step is to regulate online sales. He said all the organizations that sell bear spray online should be contacted and made aware of the new regulations.

“I want more controls so fewer kids, fewer people on buses get sprayed with bear spray,” he said.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth also supports the province’s regulatory changes.

“As I’ve said in the past, it's far too easy to acquire bear spray, and we welcome any attempt to reduce its growing use in criminal incidents,” he said in a statement.

Along with these regulatory changes, Manitoba is asking the federal government to consider tougher restrictions for the online sale of bear spray. The province is also considering future legislative changes to the age requirement to buy bear spray in Manitoba.

“Manitoba already has strong protections in place to ensure the sale and proper application of bear spray through the Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act,” said Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson.

“These regulatory changes go further to ensure bear spray is kept out of the hands of dangerous criminals who would use it to harm others while still allowing for its use by law-abiding citizens.”

The sale of bear spray is regulated under the Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act.

Under this act, anyone who supplies, sells or distributes a pesticide is required to get a licence.

Those with pesticide dealers licences are required to keep a record of all commercial and restricted items they sell.

-With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson