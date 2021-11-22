New COVID-19 testing site lands in Winnipeg airport

A new COVID-19 testing site offering same-day results is opening at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The site is being is operated by Canadian medical research and biotech company CardiAI. (Source: Winnipeg Airports Authority) A new COVID-19 testing site offering same-day results is opening at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The site is being is operated by Canadian medical research and biotech company CardiAI. (Source: Winnipeg Airports Authority)

