New cricket pitches coming to Winnipeg's Waverley West neighbourhood

Two new cricket pitches are almost ready for play in Winnipeg’s Waverley West neighbourhood.

The pitches were unveiled Saturday by representatives from all three levels of government, as well as the South Winnipeg Community Centre (SWCC).

Community centre president Masroor Khan said the new cricket fields “will be very beneficial for all cricket enthusiasts for the years to come.

“SWCC is committed to creating an equitable sports infrastructure to provide an opportunity to everyone in the catchment area to play the sport that they desire,” he said.

There will be a youth pitch at Chancellor Park, along with an adult pitch at Bridgwater Lakes Park. Both will feature “premium artificial turf” and grading improvements.

The pitches are the latest installment of several up-and-coming projects in the neighbourhood, all part of a $100 million plan to increase recreation spaces and activities as more people move to the area.

“With those changes in demographics are changes in sports interests, the need for new recreational opportunities that reflect the demographics of our of our community, and of course, that means cricket,” said Terry Duguid, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South.

“Pickleball and cricket are the fastest growing sports in the city Winnipeg right now and it's due to immigration,” said area city councillor Janice Lukes. “This was a long time in the works.”

The total budget for the two pitches was $207,500. Of that, $87,000 was funded through the federal Canada Community-Building Fund, $26,000 was provided by the provincial Building Sustainable Communities Program and $59,000 came from the City of Winnipeg’s Parks and Recreation Enhancement Fund. The community centre contributed $35,000 towards the cricket pitch in Chancellor Park.

“Ultimately, by doing this work together, intergovernmentally and with the community, what we're building is healthier communities,” said David Pankratz, member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly for Waverley.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October, while the pitches will open to the public in the springtime.