

CTV Winnipeg





The province said a new emergency department expected to treat 35,000 patients this year will open Tuesday.

The facility at the Grace Hospital is 38,000 square feet, compared to the current Grace emergency’s 7,000 square foot size.

The province said it cost $43.8 million to construct and was designed to handle increased patient volumes.

The upgrade was part the overhaul of Winnipeg’s system that included closures or conversions of three of the city’s emergency departments and the closure of an urgent care facility. It was announced in April 2017 following the release of a report noting Winnipeg had the longest emergency wait times in Canada.

The new emergency department has an open concept design, more rooms for treatment and assessment and is connected to an ACCESS clinic.

The current emergency department, opened in 1992 and the oldest in Winnipeg, will close when the new department opens.