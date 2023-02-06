New Indigenous-led justice centre opens in Kenora
An Indigenous-led centre has opened in Kenora, connecting people to social services with an Indigenous approach.
The Kenora Justice Centre is the latest of four Justice Centres in Ontario. This centre, led by partnering local Indigenous groups, focuses on both criminal and restorative justice.
"If we don't get it right as a community, everybody, we all suffer," Elder Barney Bishop said during the Centers opening.
He says Indigenous people need to connect with teachings as they work through difficulties.
"They become lost and they become victims of circumstance."
People at the centre are hoping to make Kenora safer by addressing issues that could lead to crime.
The new space is offering Indigenous-led supports for people facing trauma, addictions, and homelessness.
"This building here today is going to give people an entirely different experience around justice," Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said.
There's also a working courtroom.
"This benefits all justice system participants as a whole," Lisa Maisonneuve, Ontario Court of Justice's Chief Justice, said.
People will reconnect with Indigenous teachings through the centre - something Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox says will be key for Indigenous youth.
"That's what we have on our side: time. Generational change but hard work and unity also which is happening at the justice centre," Fox said.
The justice center expects to begin seeing its impact in six months.
Business owner and longtime Kenora resident Michelle Livingstone wants to see more action taken to spot and prevent crime in Kenora. She was attacked in her store, Island Girl, two months ago, saying she does not feel safe.
"Now my employees ask to go grab a bite to eat for lunch and I'm concerned for them," Livingstone said.
She says she now keeps her store door locked, saying other downtown businesses do the same.
Livingstone says she's seen more police downtown but wants more to be done.
Ontario Provincial Police's Kenora detachment commander, Jeff Duggan, is hopeful the center will make a difference.
"I just hope that it gives people the opportunity to make change. To get the services that they need," Duggan said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkiye, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
Rescuers scramble in Turkiye, Syria after quake kills 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Regina
-
Public auction of Sask. liquor store licenses begins
A public auction of Saskatchewan liquor store licenses began on Monday. The government is closing its 34 remaining SLGA locations with licenses going to the highest bidder.
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
Emotions ran high on the first day of trial for a man who allegedly caused the death of his infant son.
-
Sask. MLA Mark Docherty stepping down to 'pursue other opportunities'
Mark Docherty, the Sask. Party MLA for Regina-Coronation Park, has announced his resignation.
Saskatoon
-
Syphilis cases up over 600 per cent in Sask. First Nations communities, says public health doc
Indigenous Services Canada’s top public health physician in Saskatchewan is sounding the alarm over growing rates of syphilis in First Nations communities in the province.
-
'A step backwards': Saskatoon greenhouse closure could harm green infrastructure strategy
The former director of planning with the city is mourning the loss of the city-operated greenhouse and what its absence could mean moving forward.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Connor Bedard has been taking the hockey world by storm, selling out multiple games on the Regina Pats Alberta road trip, but has the Western Hockey League (WHL) reckoned with his impact?
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Victim in Moosonee, Ont., injured in blow torch attack
A 33-year-old woman from Moosonee has been charged after someone was attacked with a blow torch Feb. 3.
Edmonton
-
Comedian chomps chili pepper at Edmonton public hearing while arguing climate change is 'not a huge issue'
A local comedian stirred up laughter, confusion and condemnation Monday morning when he ate a spicy prop at a public hearing in Edmonton City Hall as he ranted about how climate change is "not the end of the world."
-
Smith was on vacation as questions swirled about her office reportedly interfering in prosecutions
Alberta's premier was on a week-and-half-long holiday while the province erupted over reports that a member of her staff sent emails to Crown prosecutors in an attempt to interfere in COVID-19 blockade cases.
-
N.W.T to complete curriculum transition by 2028, a 'sad commentary' for Alberta
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.
Toronto
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in Canada. What you need to know
Netflix users who have been sharing their passwords with friends and family members who live hundreds – or even thousands – of kilometres away won’t be able to do so for much longer, as the streaming service announced its plans to end password sharing.
-
'Unacceptable conditions:' Protesters rally for more shelter supports ahead of Toronto council meeting
The high noon sun bounced off City Hall’s two towers, but the ground below was still iced over and cold. Nonetheless, dozens of Torontonians laid down on the frozen square Monday, dramatizing sleeping on the street.
Calgary
-
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
-
Lethbridge man sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault, drugging of women
A Lethbridge man convicted of sexually assaulting three women has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
Montreal
-
'I feel so bad': Montrealers reeling, sending help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye
As the search continues for survivors, people in Quebec's Turkish community are doing what they can to help.
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec launching new office to accelerate creation of daycare spaces
With thousands of children on a waiting list for child care, Quebec is setting up a new government office to deal with the backlog.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewellery store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewellery store.
-
Ford and Sutcliffe talk housing, economy in first meeting since municipal election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe as he arrived in Ottawa Monday ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This is the first time the pair have met in person since the 2022 municipal election.
Atlantic
-
'Bloody money and drugs': Former Halifax med student testifies at his murder trial
A former medical student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal says he fired his gun in self-defence after a struggle in his Halifax apartment, saying he didn't call police because he was terrified he would face charges.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Frustration with Nova Scotia Power surges after rate increases, weekend outages
A Cape Breton councillor feels with a 14 per cent increase now granted to Nova Scotia Power and millions of dollars in profits annually, residents shouldn't be paying out hundreds of dollars to operate a generator to keep the lights on.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Cambridge crash
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with what police say are serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Vancouver
-
West Van police trying to identify 'person of interest' in spate of cabin break-ins
Police in West Vancouver are trying to identify a man described as a person of interest in an investigation into 16 break-ins at cabins on Cypress Mountain.
-
Impaired driver found passed out after attempting to flee crash site: VPD
Witnesses of an early morning collision in East Vancouver on Sunday are being applauded for helping police detain an impaired driver.
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver Island
-
Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.