New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at City Hall

Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.

The city’s Assiniboia Community Committee voted to allow variances for the building in the Westport Festival development near Assiniboia Downs.

They include 32 bike parking stalls instead of the required 64. There will also be four loading zones instead of the five usually called for by the city.

The committee members also heard 24 fuelling stations are in the plans, more than the three other Costco Winnipeg locations have at their sites, to accommodate gas station traffic.

This is not the final hurdle for Costco.

The company still requires site plan approvals and a development permit.

The timeline around those steps and possible construction is unclear.