The New Year comes with a new price for transit riders.

Starting New Year’s Day full fare for transit and handi-transit will jump to $2.95.

Reduced and senior fare has been set at $2.45.

There will also be new rates for tickets and passes.

The City said 2017 tickets plus the difference in cash will be accepted until March 31st.

Reduced fares apply to youth and teens aged six to 16, and high school students aged 17 to 21 with a GoCard.

Senior fares apply to elderly citizens aged 65+ Blue Card or Transit ID is required.

More information can be found at winnipegtransit.com.