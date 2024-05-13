WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • NFI Group wins contract with NJ Transit for up to 1,300 transit buses

    A New Flyer bus is pictured in an undated image (Source; Daniel Timmerman, CTV News Winnipeg) A New Flyer bus is pictured in an undated image (Source; Daniel Timmerman, CTV News Winnipeg)
    WINNIPEG -

     NFI Group Inc. says it has won a contract with New Jersey Transit Corp. for up to 1,300 Xcelsior transit buses.

    The company says it has received an initial firm order for 175 buses with the option to purchase up to 1,125 additional buses.

    Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

    NFI says the new buses included in the order will be used to replace those coming to the end of their life in NJ Transit's fleet.

    NJ Transit is a statewide public transit system that also provides service to New York City, Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

    Chris Stoddart, NFI's president of North American bus and coach, says the Xcelsior buses included in the contract are not only lighter, quieter and more efficient than previous models, but also offer improved safety and accessibility.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

