    • Nikolaj Ehlers scores OT goal to lift unbeaten Winnipeg to 4-3 win over Seattle

    Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers, left, celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Neal Pionk (4) against the Seattle Kraken during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Seattle. The Jets won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers, left, celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Neal Pionk (4) against the Seattle Kraken during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Seattle. The Jets won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
    SEATTLE -

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored the winning goal 1:26 into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets remained unbeaten this season with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

    Nino Niederreiter had two goals for Winnipeg, Gabriel Vilardi scored one and Connor Hellebuyck had 29 saves as the Jets improved to 7-0.

    Matty Beniers had two goals and an assist for Seattle.

    Beniers scored first at 11:27 of the first period to put the Kraken ahead 1-0. Seattle's lead disappeared in the second period, when Niederreiter tied it with a goal at 3:56.

    Vilardi snuck one past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord at 15:05 of the second to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

    Niederreiter scored again just over four minutes into the third period to put the Jets ahead by two.

