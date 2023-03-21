Nurses working in Winnipeg hospital's sexual assault program have resigned
Several nurses working in a department at a Winnipeg hospital that provides examinations for victims of sexual assault have resigned from their positions, leaving the department short-staffed.
Shared Health confirmed Tuesday that four out of 13 nurses working casual positions in its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg have resigned. The casual nurses work shifts on call in the department during their off time, and hold other full-time nursing jobs.
Darlene Jackson, the president of the Manitoba Nurses’ Union, said the staff members who resigned had been advocating for the program, but say it’s still not functioning well and they’re not receiving support.
“They are in a position where they are just done and they are not going to be working in the program anymore,” Jackson said. “We are losing some very skilled nurses out of that program as a result.”
In April 2022, the province announced funding for seven full-time positions which would run out of a space at HSC. Shared Health says six of those jobs have now been filled, and the nurses hired need time to be trained.
“We have been filling the positions and education takes a while in order for these nurses to be competent and able to do the exams,” said Jennifer Cumptsy, the executive director of acute health services at HSC. “Knowing that, we are working towards a program that will be able to offer that service 24/7 for patients that need that care.”
Speaking in the Manitoba Legislature Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Audrey Gordon called the lack of nurses in the department unacceptable.
“These shifts at HSC need to be filled as committed by our government,” she said. “And they have received the funding to make these positions full-time and to have coverage 24/7. And that is my expectation as a health minister and it is the expectation of our government.”
Shared Health said the resignations took them by surprise, and work is happening quickly to cover the schedule, including asking doctors who have expressed interest to help out.
"Six nurses have been hired to permanent positions as part of ongoing efforts to build a provincial program that doesn't rely almost exclusively on nurses working casually," a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email to CTV News.
"Their hiring will move these vital services from a longstanding reliance on a pool of highly specialized casual nurses picking up shifts to a dedicated workforce with coverage for days, evenings and nights. It will also offer support to health care professionals providing this care in locations outside of Winnipeg."
The spokesperson said Shared Health remains "grateful" for the casual nurses who continue to pick up shifts.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China and Russia: A long, complicated friendship
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones
Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
Some easy tips on reducing food waste, environmental footprint
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy
President Joe Biden's administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Regina
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
'Not ideal for anyone': Regina Public Schools to move 200 students from Harbour Landing School
The Regina Public School Board has endorsed the school division’s proposal to have 200 students change schools next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
Edmonton
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
A Spruce Grove first responder artist created a series of portraits in memory of the pair of Edmonton Police Service constables killed in the line of duty last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
Edmonton's streak of "warm" weather was broken Tuesday. But, we'll start a new (but short) streak today.
Toronto
-
Dozens of Shake Shack locations are coming to Canada
Shake Shack’s infamous crinkle-cut fries are coming to Canada.
-
Ontario couple en route to India forced to turn back due to document issue
An Ontario couple's trip to India was cut short over an issue with their visa documents.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Premier Doug Ford to make pre-budget announcement in Oakville, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Oakville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Early morning fire rips through 2 northeast Calgary homes
Two homes in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge sustained significant damage in a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Protest takes fight over Calgary school's name to the school board's steps
Students and community members gathered in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
Flames bounce back with 5-1 victory over Ducks
Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
-
Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Transportation Safety Board to report on 2020 scallop vessel sinking off Nova Scotia
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a report released today that a scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia should have been tested for stability, given major changes made to the boat.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
'I was so concerned': Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker testifies at inquest
The second day of the inquest into a fatal police shooting saw a number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death testify, including with the police officer who shot him.
-
Emergency services respond to structure fire in Paris
OPP have shut down a section of Woodslee Avenue in Paris, Ont. as crews respond to a structure fire.
-
Plan to demolish affordable units for funeral home expansion draws criticism
One Kitchener city councillor described a decision from Tuesday night’s meeting as one of the hardest he has had to make in his 12 years at city hall.
Vancouver
-
Federal decision to shut down B.C. salmon farms prompts company court challenge
A British Columbia salmon farming company is going to court to challenge the federal government's decision not to renew the licences for its open-net farms off Vancouver Island.
-
Facebook Marketplace scammer asking for deposits, taking off with the cash, Vancouver business owner warns
The owner of a vintage furniture store in Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning about a Facebook Marketplace scammer who’s asking buyers for deposits and taking off with the cash.
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother who sexually assaulted 15-year-old boy wins reduced sentence on appeal
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Greater Victoria mother who was found guilty of luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
-
Man who allegedly held knife to person's throat arrested after string of robberies in Victoria
Victoria police say they arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring several people with a knife in the downtown area last week.
-
Victoria high school robotics team grateful for support as fundraising continues
A Victoria high school robotics team has raised about a quarter of the money they'll need to be able to compete in an international competition in Texas next month.