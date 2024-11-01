Oak Park, Dakota set to meet in AAAA final for Winnipeg high school football

The AAAA final is set for Winnipeg high school football.

The Oak Park Raiders surpassed the St. Paul's Crusaders with a 24-10 win. Meanwhile, the Dakota Lancers trotted to a 39-21 victory over the Grant Park Pirates.

Dakota and Oak Park will now battle it out in the finals. They were the top two teams in the league, each going undefeated 7-0.

Oak Park finished the regular season scoring 346 points, while their defence didn't allow a single point.

Dakota had similar stats, with 332 points for and only eight against.

There were also a trio of bowl games Thursday. The Kelvin Clippers beat out the Kildonan East Reivers 37-14.

The Vincent Massey Vikings ended the season with a 21-10 victory over the Crocus Plains Plainsmen.

And the Miles Mac Buckeyes doubled up Murdoch Mackey 41-21.

Lastly, the first of two AAA semi-finals happened. The John Taylor Pipers sent the Dryden Eagles packing with a 25-12 win.

John Taylor will now play the winner of the Tec Voc and Fort Frances game, which takes place Friday.

All three finals games—JV9, AAA, and AAAA—will go on Nov. 7 from Princess Auto Stadium, with the first game starting at 3 p.m.