Obby Khan makes goal line stand to secure Fort Whyte

Obby Khan has once again been able to score in Fort Whyte.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Khan the winner, grabbing 48 per cent of the vote with 30 of 31 polls reporting

Khan entered the political realm in 2022 running for the Progressive Conservatives in the Fort Whyte byelection.

He was able to narrowly beat out the Liberal's Willard Reaves by 197 votes.

With his win last year, he became the first Muslim to be elected to the Manitoba Legislature.

Prior to joining politics, Khan made a name for himself playing in the CFL suiting up for the Ottawa Renegades, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Calgary Stampeders.

He retired from the league in 2012 and settled in Winnipeg where he started operating local restaurants in the city.

As part of the PC government, Khan has taken on the role of Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage. He is also the minister responsible for the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation and Travel Manitoba.

He beat out Reaves and the NDP's Trudy Schroeder.