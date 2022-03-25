Obby Khan officially elected in Fort Whyte: Elections Manitoba
Elections Manitoba has made Obby Khan’s win in Tuesday’s byelection official, revealing the businessman and former Blue Bomber pulled out a victory by fewer than 200 votes.
The organization released the final tally for the Fort Whyte byelection Friday. Running for the Progressive Conservatives, Khan had 3,050 votes, which accounted for about 42 per cent of total votes.
Manitoba Liberal candidate and fellow former Bomber Willard Reaves earned 2,853 votes, putting him just shy of 40 per cent of ballots cast.
The NDP’s Trudy Schroeder had 1,112 votes, while independent candidate Patrick Allard had 101. The Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert had 55 votes.
Fort Whyte has been a Tory stronghold since its creation in 1999 and until Tuesday, had always given the party more than 50 per cent of the vote.
The seat was left vacant after former Premier Brian Pallister, who represented the riding, stepped down in 2021.
Khan's win means the Tories maintain a strong majority with 36 of 57 legislature seats.
- With files from the Canadian Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine
In what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast -- a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
B.C. pharmacy investigated for allegedly helping people fake vaccine records
A pharmacy in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is being investigated for allegedly helping unvaccinated individuals sneak their names into the province's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year
Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs
A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.
-
Regina can’t reach net zero targets without help from industry, governments: U of R prof
The City of Regina’s proposed energy and sustainability framework has unanimous support from the executive committee as it heads to council for another vote on Wednesday.
-
'Nervous and excited': Regina high school basketball player selected for national showcase
A Regina high school basketball player is headed to Toronto to showcase her skills at the 2022 BioSteel All Canadian Basketball game.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
-
Saskatoon police look to reunite 'unique floral trunk' with owner
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has taken to social media in the hopes of solving a mystery.
Northern Ontario
-
Health unit says staffing shortage, OT costs behind $800K salary for Sudbury's medical officer of health
Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Greater Sudbury's medical officer of health, reported a 2021 salary of just more than $800,000 in 2021, making her the ninth highest paid public servant in the province.
-
One person killed in fiery crash in Powassan
North Bay Ontario Provincial Police say one person died late Thursday evening on Highway 11 in Powassan.
-
Neighbour recounts her efforts to rescue victim of fatal fire in Sudbury
One man died Friday after fire ripped through a three-unit apartment building on Tedman Avenue in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
-
'Poop on the train then?': Edmonton hit with wave of backlash for locking transit bathrooms
A decision to close nearly every transit washroom in Edmonton in an attempt to reduce drug poisonings set off a firestorm of criticism Thursday.
-
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Toronto
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
-
Ontario Power Generation executives top province's 'sunshine list'
Executives at Ontario Power Generation made up the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.
-
More than 400 city vehicles were caught speeding in Toronto. Here’s the department with the highest infractions
Toronto’s automated cameras caught 456 speeding city vehicles within an 18-month period.
Calgary
-
'Extremely dry': Farmers in southern Alberta gear up for drought conditions
With the Lethbridge area not seeing much snow over the past few months, the dry conditions are already causing grief for some farmers.
-
Calgary preacher arrested in Alberta border blockade gets bail
A Calgary pastor has been granted bail after his arrest more than six weeks ago for his involvement with protesters at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
-
Court injunction remains in effect as Beltline community hopes for peaceful weekend ahead of protests
Police are reminding Calgarians that a temporary court injunction is still in place as officers attempt to de-escalate tensions ahead of expected weekend protests in the Beltline neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Jury finds Montreal man guilty of murdering fellow musician
After lengthy deliberations, a Montreal jury found musician Raymond Henry Muller guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.
-
Quebec doctor returns from Ukraine-Poland border after treating refugees
A doctor from St. Jerome, Que. has returned home from the Polish-Ukrainian border where he was providing care for refugees.
Ottawa
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
'I want to know why they didn't stop': 13-year-old Ottawa hit-and-run victim leaves CHEO
Serene Summers walked out of the CHEO to go home on Friday, six weeks after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
-
Anti-maskers accused of protesting outside N.S. top doc's home released on bail
Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.
Kitchener
-
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
-
Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria venue as creditors still owed more than $1 million
The name “Hacienda Sarria” is still written on the gates of a once popular wedding venue on Union Street in Kitchener and that same venue is set to soon host more weddings.
-
University of Waterloo terminates 49 staff over vaccine rules
The University of Waterloo has terminated 49 of its staff over the school's COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirement.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd time in 3 days
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in B.C. inched up again on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. pharmacy investigated for allegedly helping people fake vaccine records
A pharmacy in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is being investigated for allegedly helping unvaccinated individuals sneak their names into the province's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
-
Sea lion tangled in plastic rescued near Metro Vancouver port
For the second time in as many weeks, the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has rescued a sea lion in distress in the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, vehicle after assault, attempted abduction
Mounties in Nanaimo say a young woman is recovering from her injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger who then attempted to force her into his vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly on Vancouver Island as 47 new cases confirmed
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, while two deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.
-
'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Shipyard workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
A large-scale strike at Seaspan's Esquimalt graving docks is a real possibility after an overwhelming vote in favour of a strike mandate by unionized workers.