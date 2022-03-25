Obby Khan officially elected in Fort Whyte: Elections Manitoba

Winnipeg -

Elections Manitoba has made Obby Khan’s win in Tuesday’s byelection official, revealing the businessman and former Blue Bomber pulled out a victory by fewer than 200 votes.

The organization released the final tally for the Fort Whyte byelection Friday. Running for the Progressive Conservatives, Khan had 3,050 votes, which accounted for about 42 per cent of total votes.

Manitoba Liberal candidate and fellow former Bomber Willard Reaves earned 2,853 votes, putting him just shy of 40 per cent of ballots cast.

The NDP’s Trudy Schroeder had 1,112 votes, while independent candidate Patrick Allard had 101. The Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert had 55 votes.

Fort Whyte has been a Tory stronghold since its creation in 1999 and until Tuesday, had always given the party more than 50 per cent of the vote.

The seat was left vacant after former Premier Brian Pallister, who represented the riding, stepped down in 2021.

Khan's win means the Tories maintain a strong majority with 36 of 57 legislature seats.

- With files from the Canadian Press