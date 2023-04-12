'Obviously the pandemic was very challenging': Winnipeg Jets put out plea for ticket sales

The Winnipeg Jets have put out a plea for people to buy more tickets, saying season-ticket sales are down and there have been more empty seats at games than usual.

As part of a plea to buy season tickets, the Jets released a video reminding fans the team has left the city before.

"What once was lost we found once more. This is our team. Pride. But never forget. Never again,” the video’s voiceover said.

True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE), which owns the Winnipeg Jets, said in a media release Tuesday it is launching its “largest season ticket member sales drive since 2011.”

It said in part, “so long as fans are in Canada Life Centre cheering on their team, the Winnipeg Jets will be in Winnipeg forever.”

That’s drawn mixed reaction online from fans.

"True North Sports and Entertainment is committed to keeping the Winnipeg Jets here forever,” TNSE’s chief brand and commercial officer Christina Litz said in an interview. “Really that's what this campaign is all about so you know. And that video was all about the community coming together."

She says TNSE is aiming for 3,000 new ticket members.

“Obviously, the pandemic was very challenging for a lot of businesses. It was for the sports and entertainment industry and we're no exception."

Tyler Evans owns Pregame Sports Bar & Lounge in St. Boniface. It opened this fall, but he says he already is busy with regulars watching games.

"Jets fans are just awesome in general,” Evans said. ''We just like getting everybody in here all the time, but you know I always, always try to push to get people in the arena."

His bar is near a bus stop taking people to Canada Life Centre where the Jets play.

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce says the Jets impact economies across Manitoba.

"People are a little bit more close with their dollars right now,” President Chuck Davidson said. “The Jets have seen the result of that and I think what they did yesterday was basically just indicating, 'yeah, we've been impacted by COVID.'"

He is expecting the playoffs to boost local economies as people take part in festivities.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers say they experienced the highest attendance in the league in 2022, with an average attendance of more than 28,000, and four games with more than 30,000 attendees. The Bombers have played in the past three Grey Cup games, winning two.