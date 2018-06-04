Featured
Off-duty Winnipeg police officer accused of causing hearing loss in alleged assault
The Independent Investigations Unit is investigating a complaint against an officer for a claim of alleged assault leading to permanent hearing loss. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 2:43PM CST
Manitoba’s Independent Investigations Unit is investigating a complaint against an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service involving a man who may have received permanent hearing loss as the result of an alleged assault.
The IIU said police first received a complaint on April 10, 2018, more than a year after the incident.
The complainant alleged on March 27, 2017, he was arrested by an off-duty officer and kneed and punched, resulting in head injuries.
He was released without charges and went for medical care.
The IIU said initially it was monitoring a police investigation into the incident, but because it was determined the complainant may have permanent hearing damage, considered a serious injury under the police watchdog’s mandate, it took over.
The IIU said no further details would be released while the investigation is ongoing.