Manitoba’s Independent Investigations Unit is investigating a complaint against an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service involving a man who may have received permanent hearing loss as the result of an alleged assault.

The IIU said police first received a complaint on April 10, 2018, more than a year after the incident.

The complainant alleged on March 27, 2017, he was arrested by an off-duty officer and kneed and punched, resulting in head injuries.

He was released without charges and went for medical care.

The IIU said initially it was monitoring a police investigation into the incident, but because it was determined the complainant may have permanent hearing damage, considered a serious injury under the police watchdog’s mandate, it took over.

The IIU said no further details would be released while the investigation is ongoing.