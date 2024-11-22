Officer shoots, kills armed teen on northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

NORWAY HOUSE, Man. -

A police officer fatally shot an armed teenager on a First Nation north of Lake Winnipeg, RCMP said Friday.

Mounties said it followed a report earlier in the day that a man was "agitated" and armed with an "edged weapon" in a home on Norway House Cree Nation.

He was outside with the weapon when officers arrived and, despite numerous orders to drop it, he moved toward them, RCMP said.

An officer then shot the youth, and police provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

A 17-year-old from Norway House was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit, the provincial police watchdog, is taking over the case. It said the youth was high at the time.

The chief and council of Norway House Cree Nation, in a statement, said the teenager's death, as well as the recent loss of a young woman, have brought "immense grief."

They said they're committed to ensuring there's a thorough independent investigation.

"To this end, we have established a dedicated team that will oversee this urgent issue and implement measures to address the broader issues of drugs and violence within our community," they said, adding the First Nation's director of policing, health director, legal counsel and other key members would be involved.

"In light of these events, chief and council are considering all options, including the possibility of declaring a state of emergency."

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, an advocacy group for northern First Nations, has sent its mobile crisis unit to Norway House. The First Nation said it approached that group, as well as Indigenous Services Canada, for immediate resources.

"We will take all necessary steps to ensure justice occurs and to support the families affected by these tragedies."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.