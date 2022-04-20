One arrested after kilo of meth, cash found in Winnipeg home: police

Winnipeg -

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found about $21,000 worth of methamphetamine in a Main Street home.

The Winnipeg Police Service said an investigation into a known drug trafficker led to the search of a home in the 600 block of Main Street on Sunday.

Police said they found about 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, Canadian currency packaged in bundles, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and an airsoft handgun.

Police say Vincent Urniezus, 52, was charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with a firearms prohibition order.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Officers said Urniezus remains in custody.