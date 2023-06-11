One day left of advance polls ahead of Federal by-elections in Manitoba

There's just one more day left to vote in advance polls for the Federal by-elections in Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba.

Advance polls in both ridings opened Friday, June 9 and ran all weekend long. Voters can find the advance polling station closest to them by checking the Elections Canada website.

Five candidates are facing off in the Portage-Lisgar by-election.

Maxime Bernier is running for the People's Party of Canada (PPC), Nicolas Geddert is representing the Green Party, Branden Leslie is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate, Kerry Smith is running for the Liberals, and Lisa Terrier-Burch is hoping to win the seat for the NDP.

In Winnipeg South Centre, Ben Carr is the Liberal candidate looking to take over from his father, Jim Carr, who held the seat until his death late last year.

Tyler Baer is the PPC candidate for the long-running Liberal stronghold . Douglas Hemmerling is running for the Green Party while Julia Ridell is representing the NDP. The conservative candidate is Damir Stepanovic.

There are 43 other independent candidates in the Winnipeg South Centre by-election, part of a publicity stunt to draw attention to the flaws in Canada's electoral system.

Advance polls for both by-elections close at the end of the day on Monday, June 12.

Voters in the two ridings will decide on their next Member of Parliament June 19.