One death, 198 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in Manitoba

Manitoba health officials have identified 198 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, in addition to one new death.

Of the new cases, 70 were from Winnipeg, 64 came from the Southern Health Region, 26 in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 23 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and 15 in the Northern Health Region.

Of the new cases, 100 were in unvaccinated Manitobans, 82 were in fully vaccinated residents, and 16 were in those who are partially vaccinated.

This brings the active case count in the province to 1,691 and there have been 1,345 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent and is 3.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

The one death came from Winnipeg and was a man in his 90s.

Two of the three deaths on Thursday were also from Winnipeg, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s.

The other death was a man in his 60s from the Southern Health Region.

Manitoba hospitals have 142 patients requiring care due to COVID-19; 87 of those patients have active COVID.

There are also 35 people in the ICU; 27 are still infectious.

The majority of the active hospital cases are unvaccinated with 53, 29 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the ICU, 26 of the 27 active cases are unvaccinated, while one is fully vaccinated.

On the vaccine front, 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 77.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Health officials are also warning the public about a new outbreak in Winnipeg at the Misericordia Health Centre in the Transitional Care Unit Cornish 6. This facility has been moved to red or critical on the Pandemic Response System.