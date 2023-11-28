WINNIPEG
    • One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway

    A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.

    The incident began around 12:40 a.m. when officers with the Winnipeg Police Service tried to stop a vehicle near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive.

    According to police, when the driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to get away an officer ended up pinned down by the car.

    Police allege one of the officers then shot the man who was driving the car.

    Officers provided emergency medical care to the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries.

    A female passenger of the suspect vehicle remains in custody.

    The officer who was pinned down was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating.

