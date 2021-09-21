One Manitoba riding remains unclaimed, winner likely not known for days: political scientist

WINNIPEG -

Election Day has wrapped up but one Manitoba riding still remains unclaimed.

The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is too close to call as Monday turned into Tuesday.

The battle is between Marty Morantz with the Conservative Party of Canada and Doug Eyolfson with the Liberal Party of Canada.

As of midnight, Morantz held a slight lead with 39.2 per cent of the vote compared to Eyolfson’s 38.2 per cent.

Despite being slightly behind, Eyolfson said the campaign went extremely well.

“Everyone worked very hard. We could not have done anything different. We could not have done anything better. I am so proud of the team that worked so hard to get us here and I have no regrets about what we did in this campaign,” said Eyolfson.

He added that win or lose, it has been a good day for Canadians as the Liberals will stay in power.

Morantz did provide a comment on the race saying it was anticipated that this race would be close.

“There are a lot more votes to be counted, after which I will be happy to comment further,” said Morantz.

Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba, said this riding will have to wait for the mail-in ballots to come in, and the final result may not be known for the next few days.