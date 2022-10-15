One person sent to hospital after Selkirk Avenue house explosion

Firefighters arrived to find the bungalow heavily damaged with a strong smell of gas coming from it. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News Winnipeg) Firefighters arrived to find the bungalow heavily damaged with a strong smell of gas coming from it. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island