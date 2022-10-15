One person sent to hospital after Selkirk Avenue house explosion

One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house explosion in Shaugnessy Park Friday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says it happened around 10:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded to a house in the 1600 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the bungalow heavily damaged with a strong smell of gas coming from it.

One person was inside the house at the time of the explosion and suffered significant injuries. They were treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital in unstable condition. Their current condition is not known. No one else was injured in the blast.

Five neighbouring houses were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but residents were able to return to their homes afterwards. Firefighters tested gas readings to make sure there was no gas buildup in the homes. Manitoba Hydro was also on scene to turn off gas to the damaged home.

WFPS investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion. The cost of damage is not known at this time.