One week out from Manitoba election, Tories focus on seats they already hold
Manitoba's election is one week away and the incumbent Progressive Conservatives are continuing to focus on trying to retain seats they already hold.
The Tories have scheduled news conferences today in the Rossmere and Waverley seats in Winnipeg, which are held, respectively, by Tories Andrew Micklefield and Jon Reyes.
The NDP, meanwhile, appears to be on the offensive again.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a news conference in the St. Boniface constituency with his party's local candidate.
The seat has been held by Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont since 2018, but was the NDP's before that.
Kinew, Lamont and Tory Leader Heather Stefanson are also scheduled to take part in a leaders debate hosted by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
Facing calls to resign, Speaker Rota meeting with House leaders Tuesday: sources
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota will be meeting with the House leaders of all parties today, sources confirm to CTV News. The meeting comes amid acrimony over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Developer says it's moving to build 5,000 rental units because of Liberals' GST break
A Toronto-based real estate company says it is planning to build 5,000 new rental units in urban centres across the country as a result of the federal government's decision to eliminate GST charges on rental developments.
No new oil, coal projects needed as fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
Arguments set to begin in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto
Arguments in the Toronto sexual-assault case against former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are expected to begin today.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for a second time and demands more than US$7 million
Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros in tax on her 2018 income, authorities said Tuesday, in Spain's latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.
David McCallum, star of hit TV series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' dies at 90
Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular 'NCIS' 40 years later, has died. He was 90.
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
'Switching it up': After 3 straight losses the Riders are looking to get back in win column
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not won a game since the Labour Day Classic and are currently on a three-game slide after their weekend loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
Saskatoon police requesting public’s assistance locating missing 15-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a bat
Police were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank.
Boyle Street announces new service locations ahead of downtown building closure
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) has found several new locations to support its programming while the new King Thunderbird Centre is completed.
Police shut down roads around Queen's Park after receiving info about possible vehicle convoy
Toronto police said they have shut down roads surrounding Queen's Park and hospital row this morning in anticipation of a possible demonstration involving "a number of vehicles."
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
Man accused of driving bus into Quebec daycare, killing two kids, returning to court
A Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to return to court today.
Man, 49, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.
A man was killed after being stabbed in the town of Westmount, on the island of Montreal, on Monday night.
4 families relocated after fire rips through homes in Laval
Four homes were damaged and four families were relocated after a fire broke out in Laval on Tuesday morning.
NEW THIS MORNING What's open and closed in Ottawa on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday, Sept. 30 is the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, Oct. 2.
new this morning Sunny Tuesday in store
After a cool start to the day, the temperature will warm up to a high of 20C in Ottawa Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
Calls for Halifax-area campgrounds to stay open into the fall amid housing crisis
Mel Ellsworth from Halifax has fallen on hard times, and is now one of many people sleeping rough in the city.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
Royal City Mission says it will be forced to cut hours if it can’t meet fundraising goal
The Mission says it needs to raise $50,000 to $70,000 by mid-October or else it’ll have to reduce hours.
WCDSB filling vacant trustee seat with runner-up in election
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board will have another new face at the trustee table.
3 more B.C. First Nations gain control over on-reserve education
At a ceremony on the Capilano Reserve, three First Nations celebrated agreements with the B.C. and federal governments that put control of on-reserve education in their hands.
These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.
It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?
'Disbelief. Stunned. Numb': Friend remembers murdered B.C. Mountie
When Jeannette Martin learned her friend Const. Rick O’Brien was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in Coquitlam on Friday morning, she was stunned.
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
B.C. long-term care facilities' profits outpacing staff, costs
British Columbia's advocate for seniors is calling for “fundamental reform” in how the province funds contracted long-term care providers, after a study found for-profit facilities routinely under-delivered care for the funding they received.