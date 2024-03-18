WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Ontario man arrested, charged in human smuggling investigation: Manitoba RCMP

    An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man from Ontario on human smuggling charges after he was pulled over last week with multiple people in his car.

    Police said an investigation started after the Morden Police Service stopped a vehicle on March 11, just before midnight.

    There were five passengers in the vehicle with the driver. Four of the passengers were in their 20s and the fifth was 58. All the passengers were arrested and police noted they were dressed in layers to deal with cold weather.

    RCMP said the passengers were all trying to get into the United States. Two of the passengers had valid status in Canada, while the other three were turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

    On March 12, The Manitoba RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team arrested a 34-year-old man from Ontario. He was charged with human smuggling and counselling misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

    He remains in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News