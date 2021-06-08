WINNIPEG -- Officers with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have turned back a total of 12 vehicles at the Manitoba-Ontario border over the last few days due to non-essential travel.

Under Ontario’s current public health orders, travellers from Manitoba and Quebec aren’t permitted to enter the province without a valid reason.

Some of the valid reasons include travel for work, medical care, to transport goods or to exercise Indigenous treaty rights.

Over the past few days, the OPP said it checked 1,644 vehicles at the Manitoba-Ontario border, 12 of which were turned away and denied entry into Ontario. This includes:

625 vehicles checked on June 5, with eight turned back;

432 vehicles checked on June 6, with two turned back; and

587 vehicles checked on June 7, with two turned back.

Ontario enters the first step of its reopening plan on Friday. However, there is no word yet on when it will change its rules on interprovincial travel from Manitoba and Quebec.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.