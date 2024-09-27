Ontario woman arrested in Sask. following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP

An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.

On Wednesday, RCMP in Fort Qu'Appelle received information Astrid Schiller, 55, along with her three children, were in the community.

She was found and arrested on a warrant for child abduction.

The warrant stemmed from an incident on June 16, 2024, where Schiller and her kids, who were reported missing from Ontario in December 2023, tried to cross the U.S.-Canada border at the Boissevain Port of Entry.

The children were taken into care and Schiller was arrested on a warrant for child abduction in Ontario. However, she was released from custody as the warrant did not extend into Manitoba.

The next day, RCMP learned the children were not in care in Forest, Man. and they were reported missing. The vehicle Schiller was driving was found abandoned in Saskatchewan.

Schiller was transported back to Brandon, and remains in custody. The charges against her haven't been proven in court.

The three sons are in the process of being reunited with family in Ontario, RCMP said.