Operation Red Nose able to launch after $100K funding shortfall

Operation Red Nose will fly once more in Winnipeg after concerns a lack of funds would ground the service this holiday season.

The organization that offers a safe ride home during the holidays feared it would not be able to operate this season because of a funding shortfall that came after its host charity dropped out.

According to Operation Red Nose volunteer media liaison Elisha Dacey, Manta Swim Club decided to pursue other charitable opportunities, leaving the organization in need of another host charity.

The Winnipeg Kids Foundation stepped in, but that didn’t solve all of Operation Red Nose’s money woes.

“When we switched over, there was a bit of a funding gap,” Dacey said.

“We had higher than normal startup costs, and we were worried that we would not be able to cover our initial costs just because we were running on a very small amount of time, and the holiday season is coming up, and we need to launch.”

The organization needed to raise about $100,000. It put out a plea to businesses, sponsors and generous Winnipeggers for support. While Dacey cannot say how much they were able to raise because a number of pledges were for donations of kind, she said Winnipeggers came through in a big way.

“I can tell you that we are very close to where we need to be, and we have no doubt that we will be able to launch next week.”

Operation Red Nose faced similar challenges in Brandon. Organizers there had to slam the brakes on this year’s program due to a lack of volunteers. They hope to bring it back in 2025.

Now that the money is all but taken care of at its Winnipeg branch, the organization now needs about 300 volunteers to launch in mid-November. There are multiple positions open, including drivers, office workers, and committee members.

Dacey has volunteered for several years.

“It's actually a lot of fun, and you get to meet some pretty cool Winnipeggers, and you're not alone. You're with a group of three people, so you get to chat and laugh, and you also just get to make sure that everybody gets home safe.”

Details on how to volunteer or donate can be found on Operation Red Nose’s website.