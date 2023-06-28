Osborne Village development moving forward despite tree concerns

A new infill development in Osborne Village is moving forward despite local concerns that it will take away from the area's green space.

The City of Winnipeg Appeal Committee heard a presentation Wednesday advocating against the plan for a new multi-family building at the corner of River Avenue and Wellington Crescent.

Appellant Shirley Forsythe said she's concerned the developer will either remove or injure the old oak trees located at 90 Wellington Crescent and 586 and 588 River Avenue.

"This is the planting plan. As you can see, there are no trees in it," Forsythe said during her presentation to the committee.

"The current plan does not provide space for the development to take place without fatally injuring the oak trees," she added.

The proposed property variance would reduce the amount of yard space and reduce the number of parking spaces.

It also requires the developer to sign a service agreement with a car share provider and reserve one parking space for a car share vehicle.

The appellant noted an arborist report recommends protecting the oak trees growing on the property.

The developer says the trees at issue will be protected. The committee voted to approve the variance.