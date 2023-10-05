Outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson wins Winnipeg seat in election
Outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has hung on to her legislature seat for the Progressive Conservatives.
Unofficial results from Elections Manitoba following Tuesday's provincial election show she is the successful candidate in Winnipeg's Tuxedo riding.
Stefanson nudged out NDP candidate Larissa Ashdown by 263 votes
Stefanson announced she was stepping down as leader of the Tories after Wab Kinew's New Democrats won a majority government.
The outgoing premier met briefly with Kinew Thursday morning one-on-one to discuss the transition of power. A date for when the New Democrats take office has yet to be set.
Stefanson has not said whether she plans to continue as a legislature member. The Tories say she will speak about her next steps in the coming days.
On election night, Stefanson thanked the residents of Tuxedo where she has served for the past 23 years.
"I have served in Opposition in the past so I understand the fundamental role that Opposition plays in our democracy," she said during her concession speech.
"As we head to the other side of the house, I can tell Manitobans that the team of Progressive Conservative MLAs that you elected tonight will keep fighting for you and we will hold the new government's feet to the fire."
Stefanson became the first woman to lead the province after winning a party leadership race when former premier Brian Pallister retired in 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 5, 2023.
