Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student.
Premier.
Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Kinew and the Manitoba NDP won a majority government Tuesday night, defeating the governing Progressive Conservatives and making Canadian history.
"I was given a second chance in life. I'd like to think that I made good on that opportunity," Kinew said in his victory speech.
"My life became immeasurably better when I stopped making excuses and I started looking for a reason. And I found that reason in our family, I found that reason in our community and I found that reason in our province and country.
"So young people out there who want to change your life for the better: you can do it."
Kinew decided political office might be where he could make a difference when he entered his 30s.
One of the reasons, he has said, is what happened to the family of his wife, Lisa Monkman, whose mother was on social assistance in the 1980s and was given an opportunity for education and a career. A government program helped the family out of poverty. Monkman would follow up with her own education, go to medical school and become a physician.
"The trajectory of their lives was changed for the better -- through their own hard work, first and foremost, but they also had a few public policy interventions that were made at that time and helped," Kinew recalled in an interview.
"That's something that speaks to me -- education, economic improvement, people doing it themselves, but maybe a little bit of a nudge on the public policy side."
Kinew was born in Ontario and lived on the Onigaming First Nation as a young boy. His late father was a residential school survivor who endured horrific abuse and passed on to Kinew the importance of Anishinaabe culture and language.
Both Kinew's parents were well educated and wanted the same for him. He spent some of his formative years in a suburban neighbourhood in southern Winnipeg and graduated from a private high school.
Kinew studied economics in university and became a rising star at CBC, where he hosted shows including the national documentary series "8th Fire." He was later hired by the University of Winnipeg as its first director of Indigenous inclusion.
Courted by a few political parties at the provincial and federal levels, Kinew opted to run for the Manitoba New Democrats in 2016. The party's then-leader, Greg Selinger, had been a teacher in the education program that Monkman's mother had taken, Kinew said in a 2016 social media post.
Kinew was touted as a star candidate and was elected in the NDP stronghold of Fort Rouge in Winnipeg. But evidence of his past wrongdoings had begun to surface.
Lyrics from one of his songs in the early 2000s had him bragging about slapping women's genitalia. An online post from 2009 surfaced in which he mused about whether it was possible to get avian flu from "kissing fat chicks."
There were also criminal charges and questions about how honest he had been about them.
In his 2015 memoir, "The Reason You Walk," Kinew admitted to some of his legal troubles from 2003 and 2004 -- convictions related to impaired driving and an assault on a taxi driver -- and apologized for his past behaviour. Kinew later received a record suspension, commonly called a pardon, for all his convictions.
But the book painted a tamer picture of the taxi assault than the facts read into the court record, which said Kinew had used racial slurs and punched the driver in the face.
The book also did not mention two domestic assault charges Kinew had faced in 2003 involving his girlfriend at the time. Those charges were stayed several months later and Kinew has consistently denied that he assaulted the former girlfriend.
When he launched his successful bid for NDP leader in 2017, Kinew said he had no more skeletons in his closet. That was four months before the domestic assault charges came to light.
Now in his early 40s, Kinew said he turned his life around years ago and his troubled past is one reason he ran for the premier's office.
"I believe that because I've been able to make good on a second chance at life ... that I have something to contribute in how we can improve things."
Kinew ran a disciplined election campaign over the last four weeks. He focused on health care and held news conferences outside hospitals in suburban Winnipeg that had seen their emergency departments scaled back under the Tory government.
He promised to balance the budget, touted plans for economic growth and adopted a centrist approach.
He also pledged support for searching the private Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two slain Indigenous women.
Searching the landfill became an election campaign issue when the Tories took out ads, including large billboards, promising to "stand firm" in opposing a costly search due to safety concerns. Indigenous leaders and others loudly criticized the ads.
"I don't think it's appropriate for a political party to use other Manitobans as a political prop," Kinew said during the campaign.
When another Tory ad targeted him for his previous charges, Kinew called the move desperate.
"I'm pleased that the Progressive Conservatives are now attacking me instead of women in the landfill," he told reporters.
"I signed up for this, families of the murder victims did not sign up for this."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny colourful particles we can't see
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
Mould halts in-person visits at Newfoundland's notorious, rodent-infested jail
Inmates at Newfoundland's oldest and largest provincial jail say the facility's visiting room has been condemned because of mould.
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Indian police arrest a news site's editor and administrator after raiding homes of journalists
Police in New Delhi have arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
A bus plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, killing 21 people
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Regina
-
Healthcare workers want Sask. government to takeover Regina care home to avoid layoffs, resident displacement
Around 100 healthcare workers at a Regina care home are preparing for layoff notices following an announcement last week that the Regina Lutheran Home is closing its doors.
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
-
Moose Jaw apartment building evacuated due to safety risks
Residents of a Moose Jaw apartment building were cleared out in an emergency evacuation due to multiple safety risks, according to the city.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN opens health watchdog office to investigate Indigenous maltreatment
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is adding a health ombudsman office to rectify what leaders call decades of mistreatment within the provincial healthcare system.
-
Striking Prince Albert city workers head to labour board after talks break down. Again.
The union representing inside workers in Prince Albert is taking the city to the labour board, after a vote on a new contract was derailed on Friday.
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder could be in one of these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Hamilton man Habiton Solomon, who is accused of murder in Kitchener and has ties around Ontario.
-
Greater Sudbury woman killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
Ontario university student loses $3K after clicking fake CIBC link
An Ontario university student lost $3,000 in an online banking scam while she was expecting money to help pay for her tuition and school books.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty and cooler, big weekend warm-up
Showers continue in areas south and west of Edmonton AND in northeastern Alberta.
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Toronto
-
Ontario spends $2.6B less than planned in first quarter, budget watchdog finds
The Ontario government spent $2.6 billion less than planned in its first quarter, with fewer investments in health and electricity subsidy programs, according to the province’s budget watchdog.
-
Ontario university student loses $3K after clicking fake CIBC link
An Ontario university student lost $3,000 in an online banking scam while she was expecting money to help pay for her tuition and school books.
-
Police investigating collision at daycare in Vaughan
York Regional Police are investigating after it appears a car crashed through a fence outside a daycare in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
'It was chaos': Violent fight on board CTrain forces passengers into Calgary LRT tunnel
A CTrain was forced to stop in the middle of a tunnel in downtown Calgary following an assault Tuesday night.
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Montreal
-
SQ targets 'grandparent scam' gang in Montreal conning elderly people in the US
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in "grandparent" fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
-
Mischief and armed assault in Montreal as residents protest new bike lanes
In bike-friendly Montreal, opposition to new cycling lanes in Parc-Extension and the nearby Saint-Michel neighbourhood has been notably fervent: groups of residents have organized protests, and police have reported instances of mischief, armed assault and obstruction of civil servants or peace officers at some of the demonstrations.
-
Return of 3rd link in Quebec City takes politicians by surprise
Quebec Premier François Legault seemed to take everyone by surprise when he announced the potential return of the third motorway link.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there
Two Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
October heatwave continues for another day
The October heatwave continues Wednesday with the potential for another temperature record to be broken.
-
Trouble brewing for planned Starbucks drive-thru in Manotick
There is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
-
'Our new normal': N.S. top doctor urges residents to get vaccinations up to date during respiratory virus season
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is encouraging residents to get their vaccinations up-to-date as the province heads into respiratory virus season.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled
Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Landmark Cinemas in Kitchener closing on Friday
Movie-goers will only have a couple more days to see films at the Landmark Cinema in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver councillor wins code of conduct complaint against her, filed by the mayor
A Vancouver city councillor has won a code of conduct complaint, which was filed against her by the mayor.
-
Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.
-
'Outrageous': B.C. premier slams Conservative leader's first question in legislature
John Rustad's first question in British Columbia's legislature as the leader of the provincial Conservative Party prompted a stern rebuke from Premier David Eby, who accused him of picking on children and families.
Vancouver Island
-
Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near Sooke
A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
Anti-SOGI demonstrations at elementary schools prompt calls to renew protest legislation
Some North Vancouver parents want the province to re-introduce legislation prohibiting protests near schools, following a series of anti-SOGI demonstrations.