Pair of fans from down under make trek to cheer on Winnipeg Jets
A pair of Winnipeg Jets fans made a long trek to cheer on their favourite team as they took on the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.
Alan Jabs and James Newman both call Australia home and are both fans of the Winnipeg Jets. The two don't know each other back home and it's just by happenchance that they are at the same game.
This contest is quite a milestone for Newman and his journey as a Jets fan, as it's the first time he is watching his favourite team live.
"Just the whole experience, how this city takes to the team, supports the team. The skill on the ice. I can barely walk down an icy street let alone skate, so it's all pretty impressive and new to me. So I'm pretty excited to see it all, really," said Newman.
Meanwhile, Jabs has been visiting Winnipeg for several years and when the Jets came back to the city he immediately jumped to be part of the fan base.
"I guess early years when the Jets weren't in town, that's pre-2011, I guess I supported a lot of other teams, Vancouver being one them because it was an easy access point for Aussies to come up into Canada, and there are a lot of Australians who live in Vancouver. But Jets came here, my friend lives here, they needed supporters; here I am," said Jabs.
It's not hard to find a Jets fan in Winnipeg or Manitoba, but in Australia it's a bit of a different circumstance.
"Nobody outside of my local sports (group) understands what the Jets are until I put my jersey on or t-shirts on then they ask the questions. So I guess we are a minority, but we still support the team."
While the weather down under might be just a tad nicer than it is here in Winnipeg, both say they enjoy experiencing the snow and taking in everything Winnipeg has to offer.
"It's a real treat for me to see snow on the street and put a toque on as you guys say. I'm really enjoying it. I don't think I could do it every day and get up at six o'clock and go to work in this but as a tourist it's been really fun," said Newman.
Jabs said he is already looking at finding time to come next season while Newman is hoping one day he can make it back here for another trip
"I can't believe how well I have been welcomed into the Jets' community and just the City of Winnipeg," said Newman.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Regina
-
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.
-
'Exceeded our expectations': Grey Cup week wraps with sold out game, high festival attendance
After a week of football festivities in Regina, Grey Cup Festival organizers are calling the event a success.
-
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
Saskatoon
-
'It's been really good': Vodka distillery in Sask. community of Asquith helping to revitalize town
So So Beverage Co. has been in business distributing vodka throughout the province for five months, but its goals go beyond serving a refreshing drink.
-
Saskatoon police use conducted energy weapon on man threatening self-harm
A 31-year-old man faces two breach of release order violations following a domestic disturbance in the Sutherland neighbourhood early Monday morning.
-
One suspect at large after attempted robbery ends in gunfire in Sask. village
Two people are in custody, one person is at large and one victim is injured following an armed robbery in the village of Delmas on Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest underway in death of North Bay man after interaction with city police
An inquest is looking into the events surrounding the death of a North Bay man after an interaction with city police officers.
-
‘Unconscious spending’ makes it that much harder to balance the budget
As inflation worsens, Canadians are faced with the challenge of dealing with their ‘unconscious spending,’ a term that refers to money you spend out of habit.
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
Edmonton
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
17 properties in Edmonton area to be searched as part of 'property crime' investigation: police
Residents of a city about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton are being told to expect "heavy police presence" as multiple police agencies carry out more than a dozen search warrants over the next few days.
-
'A good first step': Alberta ends daily physician billing limit, to repeal Bill 21 this fall
The province rescinded the daily visit maximum that reduced physician compensation Monday, a move the health minister says will help increase Albertans' access to doctors.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
-
Ontario parents to see $10 daycare rebates by end of the year
All Ontario parents whose kids attend a daycare that signed on to the federal $10-a-day program should see their rebates by the end of the year, the province’s education minister says.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Calgary International Auto and Truck Show cancelled over supply chain issues
A persistent problem that has plagued much of the world's industry has resulted in the cancellation of a major event in the city of Calgary next year.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
City of Montreal ready to strike a deal to save seniors' beloved bocce club
Seniors in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough may have won a last-minute reprieve for their beloved bocce club, which was due to be closed for cost-cutting reasons.
Ottawa
-
Urgent call to get flu shot as flu season has yet to peak
Health officials are urging people to get their flu shot with a surging flu season that hasn't yet peaked.
-
Hate mail may persuade new trustees to vote against mask mandate, trustee fears
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
-
World Cup excitement comes to Ottawa ahead of Canada's first match
World Cup fever has hit the capital as fans fill local pubs to watch their favourite team play football on the world stage.
Atlantic
-
Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross has distributed most of the millions raised to help those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona, and almost all of the money has gone to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after a four-month ban of table potato shipments to the United States began.
-
Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public
Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
-
Defence cross-examines medical expert in trial of former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist Jeffrey Sloka
Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents happened at his private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener between January 2010 and July 2017.
Vancouver
-
Most B.C. residents agree with abandoning 2030 Olympics bid, poll finds
The majority of British Columbians agree with the province's decision not to support a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, according to a new survey.
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
-
Police investigating 'indecent act' near Delta high school for second time this year
Police in Delta are investigating an "indecent act" reported near a high school Friday morning, while also looking into whether it's connected to a similar incident reported earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
-
Victoria police locate high-risk missing man, 83
An 83-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to Victoria police.
-
Police seek person of interest after youth sexually assaulted in View Royal, B.C.
Mounties on the West Shore are looking to identify a man who may have information on a sexual assault that occurred in View Royal, B.C., in September.