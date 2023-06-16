Pair of Winnipeggers sparking newfound love of poetry among older adults

From ancient Homeric epics to Shakespearean sonnets to postmodern poems, poetry has long since been one of society’s most revered art forms. These days, however, poetry gets a bit of a bad rap, usually viewed by young students as stuffy or unapproachable, a sentiment that often carries into adulthood.

A pair of Winnipeggers aim to dismantle that preconception by sparking a renaissance in poetry appreciation among those later in life.

"It's amazing the great writers that you can hear and the soaring lyrics that they use," said Morris Bay, a resident of Villa Cabrini, a seniors' living complex in Osborne Village.

"And when lyrics soar, the mind soars."

Months ago, when Bay moved into Villa Cabrini, he noticed that, while there were plenty of social activities to bring residents together, there weren't any focused on poetry or literature.

"And I said, well, maybe there should be a poetry society here, something of the value of poetry," said Bay, who helps coordinate the monthly poetry-reading event alongside longtime poet Jane Hebden.

Bay was originally a sheepish poetry reader (In a poem, Bay recounts how nervous he was to read Shakespeare in front of his high school English class, only to thank his former teacher for the positive life experience) but has long since found his authorial voice, along with a joy of reading poetry aloud.

To spark a similar interest in event attendees, everything from rock songs to classical verses are fair game to read.

"We try and cultivate an environment where it's not humiliating, where it's kind of fun," said Bay.

Not only well-known poetic works are read the monthly event; Bay and Hebden read their own original works, with the latter poet often including the themes of memory or times past.

"And maybe it brings up some good memories and takes them out of any turmoil they have right now," said Hebden.

"It gets them engaging, and engaging with each other, they may be talking to someone - where they live - that they never met before."

Hebden has been a poet for a long number of years. She's had her works published and even broadcast on the radio, which is how Bay originally heard about Hebden and brought her on-board to coordinate the Villa Cabrini poetry readings.

Hebden was immediately interested since it combined two of her favourite things: poetry and giving back to the local community.

"I just love being around people and doing things for the community," said Hebden. "I thought, even if it gets people out for an hour away from their life it would be a good opportunity to help people."

The number of attendees to the event varies from month to month, with as few at one or two to a robust group. Regardless of any fluctuation in numbers, the program is already creating new poetry appreciators and, possibly, even poets.

"I understood it more," said Lynn Waterman, an attendee, on hearing poems read aloud. "I could really feel the emotions that in the poems and what they really meant."

"Maybe I'll even try and write (a poem) one of these times," she said.