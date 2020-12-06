WINNIPEG -- A collection of cars took to the Perimeter Highway Sunday morning in an act of protest towards the Indian government.

Amid rising violence between farmers and police in India, thousands of people across Canada are showing their solidarity through peaceful protests.

The protesters are expressing support for farmers from India's Punjab region after the Indian government passed a series of agricultural laws in September that farmers say jeopardize their livelihoods.

Organizers of the 'Car Drive Protest' in Winnipeg said they were expecting hundreds of people in cars to join.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was among the first world leaders to express support for the farmers' right to protest, reiterated that support.

"Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world. And we're pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue," Trudeau said.

Protests have already taken place in Toronto, Saskatoon and Halifax.

-With files from CTV's Ross Anderson