A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after his boat crashed near the Cape Coppermine boat launch on Lee River on Sunday.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP were called around noon with reports of a single boat crash.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to provide medical assistance to the boater, who was later pronounced dead on scene.

The man was the only person in the boat when it crashed into the shore. Police said the impact of the crash ejected him into the water.

Bystanders tried to rescue him as they quickly got to him, bringing him to shore and providing first-aid.

RCMP said the man was not wearing a life jacket when the boat crashed.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.