Parents charged with manslaughter after child dies from fentanyl intoxication: Winnipeg police

WARNING: The following story contains details that some people may find disturbing.

The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), one-year-old Hanna Boulette died in March 2023.

Police began to investigate on March 23, 2023, when a man called 911 after Hanna became unresponsive. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the scene and gave CPR to the child, who was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested the parents for criminal negligence causing death. The father also faced a charge of possession of a controlled substance because police found fentanyl on him during his arrest.

During the investigation, police determined that the parents were not forthcoming with details of the incident. Officers allege that the parents were aware of the child’s fentanyl exposure before calling 911.

An autopsy and toxicology reports determined that her death resulted from high levels of fentanyl intoxication.

The WPS child abuse unit consulted with the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which authorized the charge of manslaughter against the parents.

Hanna’s parents, Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce and Sabrina Faye Boulette, have been charged.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Both parents are in custody.