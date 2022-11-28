Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday

Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province, including The Pas, Flin Flon and Norway House.

In the warning, the weather agency said a low-pressure system is moving across the Prairies, bringing a prolonged period of snow to central Manitoba and east-central Saskatchewan.

ECCC warned that the snow will be heavy at times and will continue to expand eastward on Monday.

The snow will gradually taper off overnight and into Tuesday morning. It’s expected the affected regions will get between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow.

Manitobans are advised to prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and to take breaks, and avoid strain when clearing snow. ECCC warned that visibility can suddenly become reduced due to heavy snow.