WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Parts of Manitoba under snowfall warning; up to 25 cm expected

    A map showing the parts of Manitoba under the snowfall warning. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A map showing the parts of Manitoba under the snowfall warning. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    Share

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Manitoba, with snowfall totals between 15 and 25 cm expected.

    According to the weather agency, a low-pressure system moving across southern Manitoba will continue spreading snow on Monday. The accumulating snow will taper off throughout the morning.

    ECCC reminds Manitobans that snow could make driving difficult in some places as visibility may be reduced and surfaces may become difficult to navigate. Drivers are urged to adjust to changing road conditions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident

    Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.

    opinion

    opinion Beware the hidden costs of home ownership in Canada

    While buying a home is often touted as a way to save on your cost of living, the true cost of ownership goes beyond your monthly mortgage. Personal finance contributor Christopher LIew breaks down some of the less obvious financial obligations of home ownership.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News