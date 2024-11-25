Parts of Manitoba under snowfall warning; up to 25 cm expected

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Manitoba, with snowfall totals between 15 and 25 cm expected.

According to the weather agency, a low-pressure system moving across southern Manitoba will continue spreading snow on Monday. The accumulating snow will taper off throughout the morning.

ECCC reminds Manitobans that snow could make driving difficult in some places as visibility may be reduced and surfaces may become difficult to navigate. Drivers are urged to adjust to changing road conditions.