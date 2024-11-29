Parts of southwestern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, temperatures could feel like -40

Much of southwestern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning as the wind chill could make temperatures feel close to minus 40.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning Friday afternoon, saying the cold will be felt Friday night into Saturday morning.

"An arctic air mass is moving over the region, dropping overnight lows to near minus 30. These temperatures combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce wind chill values of minus 40 overnight Friday into Saturday morning," ECCC said in the warning.

The warning area stretches to the Saskatchewan border and includes places like Russell, Roblin, Virden, Brandon, and Killarney.

The areas of Melita and Boissevain are not currently impacted.

People are being reminded to dress warmly in layers and to keep moving to maintain body heat.

They are also being told that if it is too cold for them to be outside, their pets should also stay indoors.

Temperatures for the area will start to warm up again come Sunday and into the start of next week.