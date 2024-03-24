People displaced after North Point Douglas fire

Several people have been displaced following a Saturday afternoon fire in a two-and-a-half-storey multi-family home in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

At 4:45 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a call in the 200 block of Austin Street North near Selkirk Avenue. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home and launched an attack from the inside.

The fire was under control by 5:22 p.m.

The city said the building’s residents evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The city's Emergency Social Services team went to the scene to help the residents find temporary accommodations.

According to the city, the home sustained fire, water and smoke damage, though no estimates are available at this time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.