'Perfect timing': Winnipegger wins a cool $1M in Lotto Max draw

A Winnipeg baker is hanging up his apron permanently because he won the lottery.

On Monday, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced Van Nguyen from Winnipeg won $1 million on Lotto Max.

In the press release announcing his winnings from the September 17th draw, he said his stroke of luck was perfect timing because now he can retire.

The WCLC said Nguyen has been working as a baker for 34 years.

“My manager told me someone in Manitoba won and I said, ‘Maybe me!’” Nguyen said. “I headed over to the store to check my ticket after work.”

He said he went back to work to tell his manager he won, but he didn’t believe him. Nguyen said the two of them rechecked the ticket together, sure enough, the numbers hadn’t changed.

Nguyen said the first call he made was to his daughter. He also showed his wife the ticket when he got home.

“My daughter was so happy,” he said while smiling. “I’ve been working for so many years, and I’m finally retiring now! I want to give back to some of my former coworkers too!”

WCLC said Nguyen bought his winning ticket from Wellington Supermarket at 689 Wellington Ave.

He won the $1 million by matching one of the MAXMILLIONS selections: 4, 6, 11, 12, 30, 31, and 39.