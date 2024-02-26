Person in unstable condition after house fire during police incident

One person was sent to hospital after a fire during a police incident in St. Vital.

The City of Winnipeg says fire crews were called to a bungalow fire in the first block of Worthington Avenue near St. Mary’s Road at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 3 p.m.

One person was brought to hospital in unstable condition.

The city says the incident is under investigation and there are no damage estimates available at this time.

It says the fire was connected to a police incident happening at the same time. CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

There is a police presence on Worthington Ave. east of St. Mary's Rd. Please avoid this area until further notice. Due to proximity, police are working with a nearby school to arrange an alternate student pickup arrangement. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 26, 2024

This afternoon Winnipeg Police Service Const. Dani McKinnon said police were in the area since 1 p.m. and was asking people to avoid the area at the time.

She said nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure to allow for the safe dismissal of students. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Louis Riel School Division for more information.

CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.