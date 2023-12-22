Personal trainer accused of sexually assaulting client: police

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a personal training session last week.

According to Winnipeg police, officers with the sex crimes unit began investigating on Dec. 17.

A woman said she attended a personal training session in the city’s northeast on Dec. 16. She had been working with the trainer for approximately a year.

Police claim the two were in a private consultation room in the fitness facility when the trainer spoke to the woman in a sexually suggestive manner and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman did not require medical attention.

Joseph Patrick Luna, 26 has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person. None of the charges have been proven in court.

He was released on an undertaking.

Police continue to investigate.