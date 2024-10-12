Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Justin Anderson, a photographer born and raised in Brandon, Man., first fell in love with taking pictures of the night sky and the northern lights in 2017. Four years later, he fell in love with Jenn Sutherland.
“I posted a video on my TikTok, you know, I love being outside in nature, and I was trying to get into night photography,” Sutherland told CTV News in an interview.
That post came across Anderson’s feed, and he decided to take his chances.
“My comment was literally just, ‘If you ever want to see the northern lights, let me know,’” Anderson recalled. The comment sparked a conversation between the two of them, “and the rest became history,” he said.
In the years since they started dating, Anderson and Sutherland would often watch the cavalcade of lights dance overhead. That’s why Sutherland said she was taken by surprise when Anderson popped the question.
“Looking back, I can see all the signs now, but oh my gosh, leading up to it, no clue,” she said.
“Our entire lives are northern lights, like I’m obsessed,” Anderson said. “So if I was gonna do it, I knew it was gonna be under the northern lights from day one.”
That day, Anderson had checked to see how strong the aurora borealis would be later in the evening.
“I had always said, you know, Jenn deserves this strong show, she doesn’t deserve one of those small weak shows,” he continued.
With the potential for a dazzling display, there was only one thing that could make all the stars align: the date.
“October 10, which is the day I did it, was three years to the day that we started talking,” said Anderson. “So I saw the date, and I saw that the data was super good, the aurora was going to be really good, and I was like, that’s it. Tonight’s the night.”
Anderson disguised the surprise as wanting a new photo for his social media profile.
“Because usually we go with a goal,” he said. “The whole day, I was telling her I want a good photo for Facebook. I want a really great new selfie, which we do selfies all the time, so it's not new.”
But Sutherland said the proposal couldn’t have been more perfect.
“It was absolutely amazing. It was everything I dreamed it would be,” she said. “Such a magical and special moment. I mean, we were completely alone out there just under the lights. It was perfect.”
Anderson also had a hand in crafting Sutherland's engagement ring.
"So it actually has a few gems underneath the main diamond," he said. "So the ring was already super colourful, like it had the northern lights in it."
Jenn Sutherland's engagement ring, crafted with the help of Justin Anderson and inspired by the northern lights. Uploaded on Oct. 12, 2024. (Justin Anderson)
Anderson shared a photo and video of the proposal online, and the post has been shared countless times.
“It’s a great feeling,” Anderson said. “I’m loving it for sure.”
While the couple is still in the early stages of planning their wedding, they’re hopeful they can find a way to incorporate the northern lights into their big day.
“We'll go out with high hopes that the aurora is going to be out the night of the wedding,” said Anderson.
