WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pilot project to clear garbage from homeless encampments in Winnipeg approved by committee

    Share

    The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee has approved a pilot project for garbage clean up at encampments for $170,000.

    A motion says the city will enter into a sole source agreement with the Main Street Project, Siloam Mission, and the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

    The groups will operate the trial program to the end of October.

    The direction comes after a city report said it could cost up to $4 million a year to do weekly clean up.

    In 2023, the city completed 162 clean ups, at a cost of nearly $84,000.

    The public service will report back to the committee on results at EPC’s November meeting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News