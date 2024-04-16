Pilot project to clear garbage from homeless encampments in Winnipeg approved by committee

The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee has approved a pilot project for garbage clean up at encampments for $170,000.

A motion says the city will enter into a sole source agreement with the Main Street Project, Siloam Mission, and the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

The groups will operate the trial program to the end of October.

The direction comes after a city report said it could cost up to $4 million a year to do weekly clean up.

In 2023, the city completed 162 clean ups, at a cost of nearly $84,000.

The public service will report back to the committee on results at EPC’s November meeting.