Plainsmen dominate Gophers in Friday high school football

It was a busy Friday in Winnipeg high school football action, with 11 games on the schedule.

Division 1 saw the Oak Park Raiders win at home against the Steinbach Regional Sabres 36 – 6.

The Dakota Lancers beat the Grant Park Pirates 16 – 3, and it was a low-scoring affair at St. Paul's as the Crusaders beat Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans 14 – 10.

In Division 2, the Elmwood Giants beat the Portage Collegiate Trojans 26 – 2, Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings were victorious over the Springfield Sabres 42 – 15, and the Crocus Plains Plainsmen dominated the Garden City Fighting Gophers 37 – 0.

There were four Division 3 matchups. The West Kildonan Wolverines won over the St. Norbert Celtics 19 – 0, while the Kildonan East Reivers beat the Fort Frances Muskies 34 – 3.

The Beaver Brae Broncos doubled the Churchill Bulldogs by a score of 42-21, and the Dryden Eagles held the Daniel McIntyre Maroons off the scoreboard 41 – 0.

Finally, in the lone Junior Varsity game, The Dakota Lancers shut out the Grant Park Pirates, 34 – 0.

There is only one game on the schedule for Saturday as the Sturgeon Heights Huskies host the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.