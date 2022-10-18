Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured

A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.

The bear was first spotted wandering through Shamattawa First Nation on Friday, causing concern for the community.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, school administration in the community kept the school closed while the bear is still in the area.

The First Nation confirmed the polar bear was captured in a phone call to CTV News Tuesday afternoon.

Manitoba Conservation said officers from Churchill were searching the community by helicopter trying to locate the bear.

A culvert trap was also set up in the community by Manitoba Conservation.

Shamattawa, a fly-in community for most of the year, is around 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The community is about 350 kilometres south of Churchill, the area where the bears are usually spotted.