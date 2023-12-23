WINNIPEG
    • Police arrest Winnipeg man in forcible confinement case, still searching for two suspects

    Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said its sex crimes unit continues to investigate the attempted murder of a 27-year-old woman, which happened from Dec. 9 to 10 at a Carlton Street residence.

    Police said the woman was forced to go to a Manitoba Housing complex, where she was physically assaulted until she lost consciousness and restrained for a significant amount of time.

    Investigators say the suspects eventually forced the woman, who was still restrained, into a dumpster and abandoned her. Police said someone heard her screams for help and she was taken to hospital.

    On Dec. 22, the WPS tactical support team and other units were in the 100 block of Marion Street for an unrelated matter when they came across 27-year-old Romeo Chris Miles and arrested him on the strength of a warrant in his name.

    Miles has been charged with robbery and forcible confinement, as well as failure to comply with release order conditions. All charges remain to be proven in court.

    He remains behind bars.

    Police are still searching for two suspects, Evelyn Marie McKay, 40, and Joey Michael Audy, 35. Both face numerous charges. 

