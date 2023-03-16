Police called in to take intoxicated man off of bus

A Winnipeg man is recovering after an incident on a transit bus brought emergency crews to the west part of the city Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in an email to CTV News they were called to a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue around 3:18 p.m. on Mar. 15. Officers arrived to find the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) already there treating an individual.

Police say the man was detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act (IPDA) and taken to the Main Street Project to sober up.

The IPDA directs police to take publicly intoxicated people who pose a danger to themselves or others to the nearest detox centre. The person can stay there until they have completely recovered.

The WFPS also has a paramedic stationed at the Main Street Project to treat overdoses and other addiction issues.