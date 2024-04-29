WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Police dogs track teen suspects after woman held hostage with gun

Two teenagers are facing charges after a woman was reportedly held hostage with a gun on a Manitoba First Nation.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said they got a call about the incident on Opaskwayak Cree Nation Saturday at around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found out two suspects had already run away.

Police dogs were brought in, and were able to track the suspects.

They were arrested and were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, police say.

Two 15-year-olds from Ontario were charged with a slew of offences including pointing a firearm, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both were detained in custody with a future court date in The Pas.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MFNPS.

